Police Canine Dies in the Line of Duty

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A four-year-old police dog died in the pursuit of three burglary suspects in Kansas City early today. Officer Ronald Jenkins and his dog, Dio, responded to a report that three were stripping copper inside a vacant building. Their search led them to the building's rooftop, where they found the three suspects and saw Dio dead in the parking lot. It appeared that the dog had fallen from the three-story roof, but it wasn't clear if the dog had overrun the edge or if he was pushed off by the suspects. Dio, a Belgian Malinous trained in patrol and narcotics, had been assigned to Jenkins for a year and a half. Jenkins has requested that the dog be cremated. This was the first time a KCPD canine died in the line of duty since Star, a German Shepherd, was shot and killed in 1991.