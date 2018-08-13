Police: Cape Girardeau man imprisons, beats woman for 6 days

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Police say a homeless Cape Girardeau man held his girlfriend in a house for six days and assaulted her.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 39-year-old Robert Dean Garrity was arrested Friday and has been charged with second-degree assault and false imprisonment. It is unclear if Garrity has an attorney.

A probable-cause report from Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann says Garrity pushed the woman up against a wall at a Town House Inn Jan. 22, inflicting an injury that caused her to not be able to walk. Police say Garrity used a shopping cart to move the woman from the inn to a house.

Hann said that over next six days, Garrity punched and kicked the woman. Police say the woman tried to leave multiple times.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.