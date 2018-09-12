Police Captain Dies In Accident

SAGINAW (AP) - A high-ranking member of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department is dead of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident. The highway patrol says 41-year-old Capt. Jerry Gilbert was off-duty yesterday when his Harley-Davidson went out of control and crashed on old U.S. 71 south of Saginaw in Newton County. Gilbert was with a group of other riders when his bike left the road. Troopers said he tried to regain control but the motorcycle struck the edge of the pavement and overturned, throwing him off. Gilbert was a 14-year veteran of the sheriff's department.