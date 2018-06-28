Police Car for Cruising Only

That may not be exactly what Chief Randy Boehm had in mind when bought a 1977 Chevy Nova and donated it to the city. But, he hopes the city can use the rebuilt auto for community events like parades and the downtown Twilight Festival.

"Anything that enables the public to come and interact with an officer in a friendly-type, non- confrontational atmosphere is a very good thing from a community policing standpoint," Boehm noted. "So, we're always looking for ways to do that."

The chief's using donations and tax dollars to fix up the classic ride. Boehm said the department spent about $200-$300 on the project so far.

Greg Schneider and his son run an auto body shop off Business Loop. They said completely renovating the car could cost about $10,000.

"Typically, you know, people are after muscle cars or, you know, '50s, '60s, you know, cars you don't see a whole lot," explained Greg Schneider. "I guess you don't see too many '77 Novas!"

Schneider admitted, parts for the old Nova may be hard to come by. Donations so far include upholstery for both front seats.

But, whether someone donates parts or the police department has to special order them, the car needs a lot of work before it turns up in any parades. Boehm predicts it will be a couple of years before the car's ready.