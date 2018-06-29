Police Catch Man who Fled Patrol Car While Cuffed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Springfield man who managed to escape a patrol car while in handcuffs is back in custody.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 31-year-old Nicholas Ray Gamblin was arrested Thursday, this time after a short chase. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Earlier this month, Gamblin was in the patrol car after being taken into custody for allegedly stealing a truck and gathering chemicals to make methamphetamine.

The patrol says an officer double locked the handcuffs behind Gamblin's back and put him in the front seat of the patrol car. Gamblin fled when the trooper began searching the pickup truck.

An in-car camera showed the man turned around in the seat, opened the door behind his back and ran from the vehicle.