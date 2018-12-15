Police chase created public safety concerns in Camden County

OSAGE BEACH - A chaotic police chase that sped through Camden County had some people worried for their safety Thursday.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office said the two suspects stopped their stolen vehicle briefly, before speeding off again.

One man who witnessed the stop said he saw between 10 and 15 law enforcement vehicles as well as unmarked police cars with the suspects' vehicle pulled over.

Bryant Auction Owner Rick Bryant said, "We were here at the auction house yesterday and heard some screeching out here on the highway, which isn't horribly uncommon. When we looked out we saw a vehicle stopped with a lot of law enforcement around."

Scott Hines, the public information officer of the Camden County Sheriff's Office, said the car was originally disabled by stop sticks in the city limits of Osage Beach. The car then continued toward the intersection of US 54 and State Road Y where a standoff between the police and suspects took place.

Hines said public safety was a main concern.

"Especially when we're talking about driving on public roadways, trying to get that traffic moved and out of the way is the most important thing," Hines said.

Hines said the suspects then drove about 30 more miles to Hickory County where they exchanged fire with those in pursuit.

Bryant said he was thankful many police officers were on the scene and no innocent bystanders were hurt.

"Thank God they were there," Bryant said. "I mean it's hard to tell what these individuals would have done if they had nobody to stop them."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it arrested 33-year-old Ryan Rummans and 34-year-old Ruben Harris in connection to the case.