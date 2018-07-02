Police chase ends in crash on I-70

COLUMBIA - A man was in the hospital Friday after he crashed his truck trying to flee from deputies, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were looking for Michael A. Pauls, who had outstanding failure to appear warrants on charges of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of a credit device. According to the sheriff's department, he is also a suspect in a recent larceny.

Deputies said they saw Pauls at the Vandiver Drive and Rangeline Road intersection just before noon Friday. Deputies said Pauls spotted them and started driving westbound on Interstate 70. Deputies said they followed him before he lost control of the vehicle near the Garth Avenue overpass. The car crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer truck.