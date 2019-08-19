Police chase ends when SUV hits Ferguson house
FERGUSON (AP) - Two people are in custody following a police chase that ended when a car crashed into a home in Ferguson.
Police in nearby Florissant received a call Tuesday night about a burglary. The homeowner was home when the suspects broke in.
Police say two men jumped into a stolen SUV and led police on a chase into Ferguson. The driver lost control and crashed into a home. The suspects tried to run away but were captured and arrested.
A woman was in the home at the time. No one was hurt but the house sustained structural damage.
