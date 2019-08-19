Police chase ends when SUV hits Ferguson house

4 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, April 22 2015 Apr 22, 2015 Wednesday, April 22, 2015 6:16:56 AM CDT April 22, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - Two people are in custody following a police chase that ended when a car crashed into a home in Ferguson.

Police in nearby Florissant received a call Tuesday night about a burglary. The homeowner was home when the suspects broke in.

Police say two men jumped into a stolen SUV and led police on a chase into Ferguson. The driver lost control and crashed into a home. The suspects tried to run away but were captured and arrested.

A woman was in the home at the time. No one was hurt but the house sustained structural damage.

 

More News

Grid
List

MU partners with Veterans' Affairs to help veterans turned students
MU partners with Veterans' Affairs to help veterans turned students
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri and the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital announced and signed a partnership to... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Airport terminal could face demolition
Jefferson City Airport terminal could face demolition
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Jefferson City Memorial Airport could face demolition after suffering major flood damages. Airport officials are... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 2:08:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Boone Hospital opts to remain independently-operated in future
Boone Hospital opts to remain independently-operated in future
COLUMBIA - The Boone Hospital Board of Trustees announced Monday that the hospital will remain independently-operated. The other option for... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 2:03:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Columbia considering brighter lights downtown
Columbia considering brighter lights downtown
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is considering a plan that would put brighter lights in the city's downtown area.... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 1:54:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Inmate walks away while working at Missouri State Fair
Inmate walks away while working at Missouri State Fair
SEDALIA - An Tipton Correctional Center inmate on work release at the Missouri State Fairgrounds walked away from the work... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 1:12:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

MU Residential Life deals with the student overflow
MU Residential Life deals with the student overflow
COLUMBIA - More than 5,000 freshmen began classes at the University of Missouri on Monday. According to the MU... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 12:29:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

First of two trials for Columbia man begins Monday
First of two trials for Columbia man begins Monday
COLUMBIA - The first of two trials involving a Columbia man begins with jury selection on Monday. Mehrdad Fotoohighiam,... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 10:10:17 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Police investigate two overnight crimes in Jefferson City
Police investigate two overnight crimes in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating two separate and unrelated incidents involving gunfire from Sunday night and early Monday. ... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 10:00:25 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

16-year-old is latest young shooting victim in St. Louis
16-year-old is latest young shooting victim in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old aspiring football player has been killed and an 18-year-old wounded in a... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 7:40:00 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks
Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA — One man was transported to University Hospital after a boating accident Saturday night. Cody Vaughn, 22, was... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:49:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe
COLUMBIA — One dog got a helping hand from Jefferson City firefighters after it found itself in a sticky situation... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:28:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Vision Zero to provided update to Columbia city council
Vision Zero to provided update to Columbia city council
COLUMBIA - As the second year of its three-year action plan wraps up, Columbia's Vision Zero team will present its... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Police: Men with guns in Missouri Walmart broke no laws
Police: Men with guns in Missouri Walmart broke no laws
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two men with handguns in their waistbands alarmed shoppers when they entered a Kansas City-area... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:51:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Band of Brothers fundraise for Mammogram Van
Band of Brothers fundraise for Mammogram Van
COLUMBIA - The Band of Brothers biker group held a fundraiser for the "Mammogram Van" Sunday. The event was... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

MoDOT to replace concrete on Westbound I-70
MoDOT to replace concrete on Westbound I-70
COOPER COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will have crews working on Westbound Interstate 70 to replace concrete beginning... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:45:00 AM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

VIDEO: Police pursue car through west Columbia neighborhood
VIDEO: Police pursue car through west Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA - Neighbors were awakened by police chasing a vehicle through a west Columbia neighborhood early Sunday morning. KOMU... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:23:00 AM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Second Dillard's, new hotel being planned for Columbia Mall
Second Dillard's, new hotel being planned for Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Mall will become home to a second Dillard’s and to a hotel, pending approval by... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 8:38:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News

Columbia flea market encourages repurposing "junk"
Columbia flea market encourages repurposing "junk"
COLUMBIA - Vendors and shoppers met Saturday Aug. 17 to exchange items at Columbia Flea Swap. The flea market... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 3:51:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 19 active weather alerts
5pm 93°
6pm 91°
7pm 88°
8pm 85°