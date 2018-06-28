Police chase ends with car on fire

COLUMBIA - Friday evening, a Boone County Sheriff's Department Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in a block on Calvert Hill Road in Columbia.

The driver of the vehicle, Jayson Breaux, refused to stop and led authorities on a 12 mile chase until personnel were able to deploy a tire deflation tool on Route Z.

When the vehicle came to a stop, the interior of the car was on fire.

Once the Boone County Fire Protection District was able to put the fire out, authorities found several items used when manufacturing methamphetamine.

Deputies say Breaux also threw an unidentified item out the window during the chase.

Breaux was taken into custody.

Deputies learned Breaux had an active felony parole violation warrant for his arrest as well as a revoked driver's license.