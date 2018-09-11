Police chase in suburban St. Louis ends in crash

HAZELWOOD (AP) — A suspect is jailed after leading police on a chase in suburban St. Louis that ended in a rollover crash.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/1Mq0nsR ) reports that the chase began Tuesday night after Hazelwood police responded to a report of suspicious activity that potentially involved an armed suspect and a stolen vehicle.

Officers activated their emergency lights and the vehicle fled south on Lindbergh Boulevard, colliding with two other cars.

The suspect then drove onto Interstate 270 and exited at West Florissant, where the vehicle struck a median and another vehicle before overturning.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Occupants of the other cars struck were treated for non-life threatening injuries.