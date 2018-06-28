Police chase leaves car overturned, two injured

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A police chase that started Tuesday night led to an overturned car and two burglary suspects hospitalized on Wednesday morning.

The Boonville Police Department reports an officer observed a vehicle in the area where there had been recent burglaries. The vehicle matched the description listed in reports.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle but it refused to stop, leading to a chase.

The vehicle was pursued in an effort to identify the occupants into Boone County where assistance was received by the Columbia P.D., Boone County Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Spike strips were deployed and the vehicle overturned off the roadway at the 133 mile marker on I-70. Both occupants suffered injuries from the accident.

One occupant is still being treated for injuries and the other occupant was treated and released at which time we was transported to the Cooper County Detention Center on outstanding traffic warrants.

Both subjects listed addresses in St. Louis.

Further charges are pending.