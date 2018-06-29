Police Check Surveillance Tapes in Store Murder Case

PACIFIC, Mo. (AP) -- The Major Case Squad says it hopes surveillance tapes taken in a Pacific convenience store will help crack a murder case. Kevin Henderson was found shot to death early Tuesday at the Pacific MotoMart where he worked. One tape was filmed about three hours before Henderson was killed. It shows a man in a red shirt whom police say may be the same man who returned later to shoot Henderson. Detectives say they've gotten close to 80 leads since the videos were made public, and they are investigating every one. His funeral was yesterday.