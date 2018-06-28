Police Chief: No Threats Against St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - The attack at the Boston Marathon has people on edge, but St. Louis police chief Sam Dotson says there are no threats against St. Louis or any events here.
Some fans admitted concern at the St. Louis Blues game Tuesday night, the first sporting event in the city since the Monday attack in Boston.
Dotson told KMOX Radio that it is difficult to be prepared for all bad things that can happen, but the department has a system in place, has an intelligence unit that is actively monitoring, and has a strong relationship with federal agencies.
Dotson says the public should contact police if they see anything unusual at a sporting event or other large-scale gathering.
