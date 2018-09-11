Police: child shot, killed in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say a child has been shot and killed by gunfire outside the home where the child lived.
Detectives are investigating the shooting death, which was reported Sunday on the city's east side.
Police spokesman Capt. Tye Grant said in an email that police were notified of the shooting at about 10 a.m. He says the child was inside the home when the house was shot at from outside. The child was confirmed dead at the scene.
Grant says the child is a toddler, but the child's name and age have not been released.
He says other children and adults in the home were not injured. Officers are processing the scene for evidence, but Grant says there is no information about the suspect to release.
