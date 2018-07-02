Police: Columbia woman forged 17 Adderall prescriptions

Elisabeth Trumbower

COLUMBIA — Police arrested Elisabeth Trumbower of Columbia Tuesday after she allegedly falsified and fullfilled multiple prescriptions for Adderall.

On Nov. 30, a local doctor told the Columbia Police Department that someone was fulfilling prescriptions for Adderall under his name but without his permission. As a radiologist, the doctor said he had no reason to prescribe the drug, nor had he ever prescribed it before.

Officers say they discovered 17 different forgeries at five different Boone County pharmacies. Each of the false prescriptions was made for one of two people, one of which was Trumbower.

All 17 of the forged signatures seemed to be written by the same person, according to an officer investigating the case.

The same officer examined surveillance footage from the pharmacies, saying he was able to find Trumbower passing the forged prescriptions in exchange for the Adderall.

Trumbower is accused of 17 instances of forgery and 17 instances of fraudulently attempting to obtain a controlled substance, carrying a total bond amount of $153,000.

She was released from Boone County Jail after posting bond.