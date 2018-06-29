Police: Columbia woman tried to stab officer during traffic stop

COLUMBIA — Police arrested a woman early Thursday morning during a traffic stop after she allegedly tried to stab an officer.

According to a press release, a CPD patrol officer saw a pickup truck fail to use a turn signal in the area of Nifong and Santiago shortly before 1 a.m. When the officer checked the vehicle registration, warrants showed up for the registered owner, prompting the officer to initiate a traffic stop.

Police said during the stop, the driver of the vehicle gave a false name and date of birth. She was later identified as Amy Michelle Sparks, the registered owner of the vehicle, who had three outstanding warrants for her arrest.

As the officer began to handcuff Sparks, she allegedly pulled away and tried to lunge at him with a knife. The officer and a deputy at the scene were able to safely get the knife away as Sparks struggled during the arrest.

Sparks was arrested for resisting arrest, assault, failure to appear for forgery, failure to appear on an assault of a law officer, and failure to appear for driving while revoked. Her bond for the three warrants was set at $15,000. Her bond for assault and resisting arrest has not yet been set.