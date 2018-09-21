Police Confirm Accused Kansas City Stabber had Different Target in Mind

KANSAS CITY - Police say Casey Brezik intended to stab Governor Jay Nixon, and until late Tuesday night he thought that's who he stabbed. Instead, Brezik stabbed MCC-Penn Valley Dean of Instruction Al Dimmit Jr. Police say Brezik was high on narcotics at the time of the stabbing.



When police asked Brezik why he wanted to stab Governor Nixon, he didn't have an exact reason. All Brezik would say is that he wanted to stab Governor Nixon because he's a "top dog" in Missouri government.



Brezik's Facebook page is full of political rants. He brags about being arrested in Canada for protesting the G8 Summit.



Governor Nixon said he knows certain risks come along with the job.



"There's a reason that governors have security. There's a reason why the Department of Public Safety and Highway Patrol take their jobs so seriously. There's a reason why they think ahead and lead the way they do," Nixon said.



Brenik's next court appearance is scheduled for October 6.