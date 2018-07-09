Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash

COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday.

The Columbia Police Department said the car caught fire at the intersection of E. Stadium Blvd. and Maguire Blvd. near the Break Time convenience store and burned out.

One officer told KOMU 8 News the cause of the accident is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

A Break Time manager told KOMU 8 News the collision was captured on security footage. The manager said the video showed the vehicle traveling down Stadium at great speeds before it crashed into a light pole.

Police said the victim has not been identified, and the next of kin has not been contacted.

An officer on the scene told KOMU 8 News the victim's remains were so burned, it was not immediately clear whether the victim was male or female.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story, KOMU 8 News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]