Police confirm shots fired in north Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA - Police confirmed shots were fired in an incident off Blue Ridge Road early Thursday.

In a press release, police said officers went to the area on Dove Drive at around 3 a.m. They found several shell casings and damage to a home and two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.