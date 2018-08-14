Police confiscate Taser from student on bus in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A student will face disciplinary action after bringing a Taser onto a school bus, school officials confirmed Thursday.

The Taser was activated on the bus carrying middle and high school-age students on Wednesday, but no one was hurt. Jefferson City Public Schools spokeswoman Amy Berendzen said the bus driver pulled over immediately, and police arrived to take the Taser away.

No information is available about why the student brought the Taser or whether it was activated intentionally or on accident.