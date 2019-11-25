Police Continue Search for Subject Not Found During Manhunt

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said the search will continue Saturday for a man suspected to be involved with several burglaries and sexual offenses in Columbia. A manhunt for the subject Friday night was called off after four hours.

A search for the man began Friday at 7:49 p.m when officers with the Columbia Police Department said they responded to a suspicious person in the 3100 block of Rock Quarry Road.

According to officials, they pursued the man on foot after he took off running into the woods northeast of Rock Quarry Road. A K-9 unit and Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter were called in at 8:02 p.m. to help search for the subject in the woods.

Officials said a perimeter was set up in all four directions from the woods. During the search, drivers were asked to stay out of the area.

Officers said they searched the woods for four hours and did not find the subject. The search was called off Friday at 11:57 p.m. The perimeters of the search were broken down, but officers said they continued to patrol the area throughout the night.

Officer Latisha Stroer said the search for the subject will continue Saturday.

Columbia Police, the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the University of Missouri Police Department were involved in the hunt for the man who matches the description of a suspect wanted for burglary and sexual assault.

The Columbia Police Department said the subject might be involved in the burglaries and sexual offenses that happened recently in the 3100 block of East Stadium Boulevard, 4100 block of Lenoir and 2200 block of Grindstone Parkway. Police said he may also be related to offenses from 2013 around East Campus and downtown.

The police described the man as white or Middle-Eastern in his 30s and 6' to 6' 2" with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a backward tan cap, black shirt and khaki shorts or pants.

Police said the man should not be approached, but anyone who sees him should call 911.