Police continue search in Lamine River for Mengqi Ji
COOPER COUNTY - Law enforcement continued its search for Mengqi Ji in the area surrounding the Lamine River Wednesday.
The Columbia Police Department was assisted by the Columbia Fire Department and a dive team in the search.
KOMU 8's reporter on the scene also saw a boat for the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the water.
CPD tells KOMU 8 the search will continue, but there are no specific times or dates when the search operations will take place. They said some search operations could happen on private property.
CPD also said investigators are following leads to determine when and by what means the search will entail.
