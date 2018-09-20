Police Continue to Seek Rapist
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police Chief Joe Mokwa says the department is doing everything it can to catch an accused rapist. A woman originally told police she was abducted at gunpoint from her car at a stoplight at Hampton and Chippewa on the city's south side, then raped. She later admitted the abduction scenario was a lie, but stood by the rape allegation. The 30-year-old woman now says she was assaulted by a man after they had used drugs together. Mokwa says the fact that it was not a random act of violence should alleviate the fears of people in the area where the crime occurred.
