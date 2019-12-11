Police Crack Down on Unruly Behavior

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

HANNIBAL (AP) - Police in Hannibal are cracking down on bad behavior in the northeast Missouri tourist town. The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that undercover police wrote 24 tickets in four hours this weekend in an effort to curb unruly activity like public drinking and fights. Police Lieutenant James Hark says authorities want to crack down on disturbances in Hannibal's historic downtown so the city can remain a family-friendly tourist destination. The city is a tourism hub for fans of the writer Mark Twain, who is Hannibal's most famous former resident. Hark says the city will continue to use undercover officers driving unmarked vehicles to patrol the downtown area.