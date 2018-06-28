Police department hosts neighborhood barbecue

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department hosted a neighborhood barbecue at 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The barbecue took place at Indian Hills Park, and is the first fully funded from CPD.

Columbia Police Officer with the Community Outreach Unit Phillip Shull said, "We work for the community. It is really nice to have an event where we can say hey we are putting our money where our mouth is. Come out and get to know us.”

Shull and officer Matt Rodriguez put together the barbecue for the east neighborhood.

Schull thinks it is awesome to see the community come together and feel safe in their parks.

This is the first time a barbecue has taken place in this part of town.

Columbia A-1 Rental provided bounce houses for the kids.

Free food was provided by the city of Columbia.

Water games for kids were provided by Columbia Parks and Recreation.