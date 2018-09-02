Police Department Increases Enforcement On I-70 For Spring Break

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department Traffic Unit said Friday it will increase enforcement on I-70 during spring break to reduce traffic crashes.

"Last year, I-70 had the most crashes of any street in the city of Columbia during spring break," said Officer Latisha Stroer, public information officer for the Columbia Police Department. She said that accidents happen mostly because somebody is distracted, like talking on cell phone or texting.

Traffic unit officers will be looking for vehicles that are following too closely and speeding on I-70 through the city of Columbia limits. The speed limit on that particular stretch drops to 60 miles per hour instead of 70 miles per hour.

Stroer said drivers should check out MoDOT's highway conditions website to make sure if there are no delays, accidents or road constructions.

"There will be officers that will be working overtime and it is paid by the grant of Missouri department of Transportation Highway Safety Division," said Stroer.