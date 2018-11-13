Police Departments Lose Money

State law requires police and sheriffs to provide demographics on the motorists they stop each year. The law lets the governor withhold money from any entity that doesn't follow the reporting law. Blunt said a total of about $7500 was being withheld this year -- about the same as last year. Police departments that won't get money include: Brunswick, Diamond, East Lynne, Elsberry, Eminence, Gower, Hardin, Hawk Point, Jasper, Lowry City, Maysville, Montrose, Oran, Pleasant Hope, Sunrise Beach and Washburn. The Dade and Wright county sheriff's departments also are losing money.