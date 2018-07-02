Police departments to receive funding with new bill

COLUMBIA - Police departments could soon be seeing some relief by receiving grants.

A Missouri House bill that will be discussed Monday morning would provide grant money to eligible municipal police departments.

The bill said eligible departments would recieve 50 percent of the cost for hiring and maintaining the police to population ratio. The grants would be used as the form of payment for the additional officers.

The grant would also pay for new officers to have training on racial sensitivity and impartial policing.

KOMU 8 News reached out to several different police departments, but were told that the departments do not comment on pending legislation. The Missouri Police Chiefs Association did say that they aren't aware of any money being appropriated for this bill.

If the bill is passed, the eligible police departments would be determined.