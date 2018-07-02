Police Dog Takes Down Missouri Suspect

DE SOTO (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is under investigation - and recovering from injuries - after allegedly pointing a gun at officers, only to have a police dog intervene.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police in De Soto, Mo., responded to a report at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a man carrying what appeared to be a pipe or a gun. The caller said the man was wearing fatigues and running between rows of train cars.

Officers found the man lying on the Union Pacific rail yard. When they ordered him to surrender, the man allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officers before running away.

The dog chased the man and caught him. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment before being jailed.