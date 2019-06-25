Police dogs helped lead to suspect in multiple bank robberies

COLUMBIA - Court documents say that police dogs following bicycle tracks helped lead police to Shaun Christopher Becker, 43, from Columbia who was arrested in connection to a series of bank robberies.

The probable cause statement says the K-9 tracking led officers to clothing matching the description of what was worn by the suspect in the robbery of The Boone County National Bank Saturday, as well as the bag matching the description of the one used to steal the money. A bicycle was found in a creek nearby.

According to the statement, officers in the area located Becker walking on St. Charles Street and he matched the description of the suspect. The document said that police viewed surveillance video and identified Becker as the one in the video.

Police searched Becker and said they found money on him that was the exact amount of money stolen during the bank robbery.

Court documents said Becker, while being read his Miranda rights, admitted to committing the Jan. 3 robbery of The Boone County National Bank and five other robberies listed below.