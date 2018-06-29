Police: Drug Deal Resulted in Fatal Shooting

GLADSTONE (AP) — Police in a Kansas City suburb say a double shooting in an apartment complex that left one man dead was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

A source reports an 18-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 23-year-old Ashton Gann early Friday morning in Gladstone.

Gann was found shot multiple times about 4 a.m. at the entryway of an apartment complex. An hour later police found a second man -- who was charged with killing Gann -- in the entryway of a separate building, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police Gann and another man went into the apartment complex to participate in a cocaine deal.

The suspect was being held on $750,000 bond.