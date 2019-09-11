Police: Drugs found in vehicle involved in accident

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a crash near I-70 Drive NW and Stadium Boulevard that left the driver with life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle heading south, drifted lanes and crashed into a traffic light pole at the intersection with I-70 Drive NW.

The 34-year-old driver was was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

After the accident, the police found methamphetamine in the vehicle and they suspect the driver was under the influence when the accident happened.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.