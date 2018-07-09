Police End Stand Off Early Thursday Morning

COLUMBIA- Police ended a stand off early Thursday morning, taking one man into custody, Edward C. Whitaker. Police got word of a wanted sex offender living at 200 block of Scott Boulevard and showed up at the scene just after 8 Wednesday night.



Police called a code red around ten o'clock because Whitaker refused to exit the apartment. Whitaker attempted to leave using the vacant apartment next door. The Swat team entered the apartment after 4 am and removed Whitaker.



"I feel it's wrong he didn't register because we have kids running up and down the street all day. At the same time I feel the police went over board with the situation in all," said Marquis Lilly.



Neighbors say they heard shots from a tear gas gun during the stand off, the evidence is still present at the scene. They say before this incident the neighborhood has been a quiet place.



"Before this the neighborhood was cool a couple of car break in petty car break in but this is the quietest neighborhood I've lived in,"said Lilly.



Overall neighbors are happy to have a sex offender off the street. Whitaker was arrested on five counts including burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, failure to register as a sex offender, resisting arrest, and a warrant for wreckless driving on a revoked license.



