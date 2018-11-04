Police Enforce School Bus Safety

COLUMBIA - This week the Columbia Police Department's traffic unit are planning a special school zone enforcement detail. They will focus on particular schools if dangerous driving is detected. They will travel from school to school checking driving behaviors in those areas.



The police department reminds drivers to be safe regardless of which school they may be near as they drive their daily routs. Officers will be out during school hours, including hours that children arrive and travel home from school.



The Missouri Department of Transportation's Safe Routes to School program reminds parents to share safety tips with children. They include to always stay in sight of the bus driver, don't hurry off the bus, make sure to check traffic first and don't go back on the bus after exiting.

