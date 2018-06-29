Police enforce 'static assembly' ban in Ferguson

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb where a white officer fatally shot an unarmed black teen are enforcing an order against static assembly.

Authorities have been seen Monday urging people to keep moving and avoid standing in one place. Journalists who gathered by midday at a burned-out convenience were also being dispersed.

Officers say the order is not meant to disperse the protesters but to keep people moving.

Officers say the order came from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which has assumed command of crowd-control measures since the killing of Michael Brown sparked days of protests in the city.

A state of emergency has been in place since Saturday.