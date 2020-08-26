Police: Farmington man drowned in southeastern Missouri lake

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Police in southeastern Missouri say a Farmington man has drowned in Hager Lake.

The Daily Journal reports that authorities first learned of the drowning Tuesday morning when a person fishing at the lake called 911 to report seeing a body floating in the water.

Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker says police, firefighters and the county coroner responded, and the body of 57-year-old Henry Bomar Jr. was pulled from the water.

St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin says an autopsy was conducted Tuesday afternoon, and no foul play is suspected in Bomar's drowning. Coplin says it appeared Bomar's body had been in the water only hours when it was discovered.