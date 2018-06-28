Police: Fatal shooting at St. Louis senior housing complex

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a 79-year-old man fatally shot the assistant manager of an apartment for the elderly after accusing her of stealing his money.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened Thursday in an office at the Lafayette Towne senior housing complex.

Police Lt. John Greene says the man complained that the victim had taken his money, or had something to do with it being missing, and then shot her in the chest.

Greene said the man claimed money was stolen from his apartment last weekend.

No names were immediately released.