Police, FBI probe SUV crash into DC building

WASHINGTON (AP) - District of Columbia police say they are investigating what they say was the intentional crash of an SUV into a downtown Washington office building.

Police spokeswoman Gwendolyn Crump said the vehicle crashed into the building in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, N.W., around 7:45 p.m.

Crump said the driver suffered minor injuries, but she said investigators "believe the driver did so intentionally." She said the vehicle was stolen and the driver has been apprehended.

WRC-TV reported that the vehicle interior and the driver had been deliberately doused with gasoline.

Crump said police were looking into those reports.

City police and the FBI were investigating late Friday evening.

Crump said the building, located less than a mile from The White House and in the city's business district, has a mix of offices, retail shops and restaurants.