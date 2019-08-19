Police Find Car of Murdered Woman
Police found the black 2001 Chevy Impala Monday morning in Burlington, Colo., just west of the Kansas state line. But there was no sign of two 16-year-olds who were thought to have taken Pamela Marquez' car after she was fatally stabbed at her Grain Valley home Saturday night. Police said her husband, Joseph, suffered a cut to his face in the attack, but the couple's five-year-old son was not hurt. Joseph Marquez is an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Missouri and a former Jackson County assistant prosecutor. The couple's teenaged son was home during the attack but he's missing. Police said they don't know whether the Marquez teen was involved in the attack.
