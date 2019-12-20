Police find drugs, firearms in Fulton home

FULTON - Three men were arrested just before 1 p.m. Wednesday after a narcotics search resulted in the discovery of firearms, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The search took place at 1846 N. Business 54 in Fulton.

Malik Robinson was arrested for delivery of marijuana and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, according to a press release. He was also arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Anson Robinson IV was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anson Robinson III was arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Fulton Police department and the Callaway County Sheriff's Department assisted the M.U.S.T.A.N.G drug task force in the search.