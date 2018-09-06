Police Find Illinois Man's Body Along St. Louis Railroad Tracks

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a body found along St. Louis railroad tracks is that of a 22-year-old southwestern Illinois man who had been missing since December.

Investigators say a dog walker found Joseph Hartsoe's remains along the tracks not far from the McKinley Bridge spanning the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois.

Authorities have ruled the Collinsville, Ill., man's death a homicide but haven't said publicly how he died.

Police say Hartsoe had been reported missing on Dec. 1 and was last seen at a relative's house about a week before that.