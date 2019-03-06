Police find man with outstanding warrants hiding in basement
FULTON - Police arrested a man with two felony warrants on Monday after officers found him hiding in a basement.
Authorities got a tip about Travis Schroer's whereabouts shortly after 4 p.m. They went to a home on 8th Street, where they said they found him hiding. Schroer was arrested and transported to the Callaway County Jail.
Schroer's warrants were for charges including parole violation in Callaway County and assault and resisting arrest in Cole County.
