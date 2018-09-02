Police find more victims in package theft spree

HOLTS SUMMIT - Investigators from the Holts Summit Police Department said Friday they are continuing to recover packages they believe were stolen by a suspect who was caught on video stealing from a home in Callaway County. However, they said they need more help from the public.

Officers said they acted on a tip Thursday and located "numerous discarded shipping boxes and mailers" belonging to victims of the recent thefts.

A social media post led to officers and deputies to arrest a suspect who they think stole packages from the doorsteps of multiple houses in Jefferson City, Holts Summit and Callaway County.

Jefferson City police said they recognized the suspect description from prior run-ins with Jon Jaegers (pictured) and Sarah Miller. The news release said police knew the two suspects were staying at a motel, and officers were able to arrest them in connection to "a series of thefts in the Callaway County area" after Jaegers led them on a short foot chase.

Investigators said they've recovered a "significant amount" of stolen property, and Jaegers faces four counts of misdemeanor theft.

According to court documents, Jaegers and Miller admitted to "stealing packages left at various residences in Jefferson City, Holts Summit, Fulton and surrounding areas," and Miller admitted to driving Jaegers around t look for packages on door steps. The probable cause statement revealed Jaegers said he had done it so many times, he "could not remember the locations."

Holts Summit resident Breanna Dunnavant caught the man on her surveillance tape stealing a package from her front porch.

After notifying the Callaway County Sheriff's Department, she decided to post the surveillance video to Facebook.

Dunnavant said she received a call from the suspect's daughter, identifying him as John Jaegers, and officials confirmed the suspect's identity.

Sergeant Marc Haycook said they are working to find and return packages that were stolen.

Investigators are still seeking victims who have had packages or mail stolen and anyone who recognizes a site similar to the photos below, and they are asking them to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency in their area.

Authorities remind the public to be vigilant about checking for their deliveries, especially during the holiday season.