Police find two Columbia locations have sold alcohol to minors

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department released a list of locations that have sold alcohol to minors.

Police found Agave Mexican Restaurant and Houlihan's both sold alcohol to minors December 29.

Manager Salerbo Delgado at Agave Mexican Restaurant tells his employees if people walk in without an ID they shouldn't sell to them.

"If you don't check ID's very well, you are fired because I don't like selling alcohol to minors," Delgado said.

He also said the servers have been very busy and haven't had time to check ID's.

Logboat Brewing Co., Dollar General Store, Chris McD's and two Break Time locations were also checked and did not sell alcohol to the underage buyer.

The Columbia Police Department said the employees at these locations are the first line of defense against underage drinking.