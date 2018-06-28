Police find unharmed boy in home of suspected murder-suicide

By: The Associated Press

VALLEY PARK (AP) — A 6-year-old child has been found unharmed in a Valley Park home where detectives suspect a murder-suicide occurred.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County detectives are investigating the incident that left a 46-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man dead in the residence.

Police were called to the home around 11:15 a.m. Monday after Valley Park School District officials expressed concern that the boy wasn't in school. The boy answered the door when police arrived.

County police spokesman Sgt. Brian Schellman said the boy was present during the incident, but it's unclear how much he witnessed. The child is currently in protective custody.

Police aren't releasing the cause of death for the victims until autopsies are complete. Police are withholding their names pending notification of family members.