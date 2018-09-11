Police finish invesigation of threat at Thomas Jefferson Middle School

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police completed an investigation on the possible threat at Thomas Jefferson Middle School Tuesday.

Police responded on Monday to a possible threat to be carried out at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

According to a news release from Tuesday, police said there is no evidence the 14-year-old suspect intended to carry out the threat. They do not believe anyone in the school community was in danger.

The 14 year-old suspect is a student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and was detained for terroristic threats Monday.

Police said that the student was sharing frustration with another student and the conversation was shared on social media.

The conversation involved bringing a gun to the school.

According to JCPD, investigators believe no one else was involved in the threat and the case has been referred to Prenger Family Center officials.

The case has been passed on to Juvenile Court authorities.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with new information.