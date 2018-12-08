Police: Florissant man beats 2 women with gun, shoots 1

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - A Florissant man has been charged in the assault of a woman and the shooting of her friend who tried to defend her in University City.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 31-year-old Mario Pearson was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. According to police, a 23-year-old woman pulled out a handgun Monday night to defend her friend, who court records say was being assaulted by Pearson.

Police say the suspect then grabbed the weapon and began beating both women with it before shooting the 23-year-old woman twice in the chest. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Pearson is being held on $150,000. It was not immediately clear if Pearson has an attorney.