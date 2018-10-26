Police: Flurry of activity at missing child's home not connected to search

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is searching for a child who went missing from his home Thursday morning.

Late in the afternoon, police took two people into custody at the home, but told KOMU 8 News it was not connected to the missing child case. A washing machine was removed from the home, but, again, police said there was no connection.

4-year old Darnell S. Gray was reported missing from a residence on the 1100 block of Buena Vista around 7 a.m.

He was last seen on Wednesday night between 11 p.m. and midnight when he went to sleep. Gray was discovered missing from the home along with his coat, hat, gloves, backpack, two juice boxes and cookies.

"They woke up this morning and that he was gone. We have no evidence at this time that there was anything any foul play involved. We are, of course, not ruling anything out, but we don't have any evidence right now that would lead us in that direction," Captain Deric Heislen said.

Gray is described as 3 1/2 to 4 feet tall, weighing approximately 50 pounds. He is missing two front teeth and has Mongolian Spots on the back of his legs. He is suspected to be wearing a black, fur-lined coat, Mickey Mouse hat and gloves, red Spiderman Velcro shoes and possibly a Black Panther backpack.

If anyone has any information on the missing child, call the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400.