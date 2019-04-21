Police: four Jefferson City businesses sold alcohol to 18-year-old
JEFFERSON CITY — Police cited four businesses in the past two weeks for selling alcohol to an 18-year-old.
The Jefferson City Police Department said it conducted compliance checks at 16 different businesses. An 18-year-old woman acting on behalf of police showed her ID to employees.
Police said 12 businesses turned the 18-year-old away, but four did not. Those businesses were:
- Break Time, 627 Clark Ave.
- We B Smokin, 2215 Missouri Blvd.
- Alccobacco, 1904 Missouri Blvd.
- Bee Line Station, 1100 Missouri Blvd.
The businesses were cited for selling the alcohol, police said.
Jefferson City police partnered with the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and the Council for Drug Free Youth.
