UPDATE: Fulton man found after forcing way into home, pouring gasoline on pet

FULTON - UPDATE: At approximately 2:50 p.m., Fulton Police Department took Robert Pittman Jr into custody and transported him to the Callaway County Jail with a no bond status.

The Fulton Police Department are looking for Robert Pittman Jr. after he allegedly forced entry into a home on Vine Street.

Police said once inside, Pittman assaulted a resident, then poured gasoline inside the house and on the family pet.

Pittman Jr faces the following possible charges: burglary, domestic assault, child endangerment, attempted arson, animal abuse and armed criminal action. All charges are felonies. There is a possibility of further charges to come from the investigation.

If anyone sees or has information in regards to the whereabouts of Pittman Jr, contact the Fulton Police Department or Callaway County Crime Stoppers.